Man arrested for shooting at vehicle following minor accident

On Apr. 8, a two-vehicle accident on SH 105 led to shots fired.

Washington County deputies and a Texas Ranger responded to an accident in the 7000 block of SH 105. It was later discovered that the driver of a Lexas, Ellis Morris Jr., 65, was driving eastbound on SH 105 when he allegedly cut into the path of a Chevrolet pickup truck. This caused the pickup to strike the rear of the Lexus.

Morris then pulled onto the shoulder and the pickup truck passed by. Morris then fired multiple rounds from a .45 pistol. The passenger window, front tire and bumper of the pickup truck was shot along with Morris's driver side mirror.

Morris has been charged will Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and his bond was set at $500,000.00.

Morris posted bail the same day and was released.