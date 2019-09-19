Local men accused of possessing stolen motorcycles

Two local men arrested on Wednesday are accused of possessing stolen motorcycles.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office says Ronnie Thompson, 46, of College Station was stopped in the area of Rock Prairie and N. Dowling after a deputy observed him driving a pickup with an expired license plate.

In the back up the pickup was a motorcycle stolen Wednesday morning from a home in College Station.

Thompson was arrested on charges of theft of property and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

During his arrest, Thompson told the deputy that the motorcycle was left on his property by Mitchel Anderson, 27, of College Station.

Anderson was arrested earlier in the day on Wednesday inside the Walmart store on Texas Avenue.

Police said they were tipped off that Anderson used a different stolen motorcycle to go to the store and planned to conduct a drug deal there.

Officers found Anderson inside the store and was taken into custody. He is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful carry of a weapon and theft of a firearm. He also had an active burglary warrant out of Washington County.

Both men remain in the Brazos County jail.

