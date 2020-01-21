Man arrested in fiery deaths of Texas woman, 10-year-old son

A man is in jail charged with capital murder in the deaths of a Texas woman and her 10-year-old son.

Bogata police arrested Jonathan Fulton Smith in connection with the August 2018 murders of Jessica and Chevy Walling.

Police evidence led to a warrant for the 37-year-old's arrest after an 18-month long investigation.

Police said both people were home when their house caught fire.

They said Jessica died of smoke inhalation and Chevy was found inside the bathtub with the water running.

Smith is in the Red River County Jail in lieu of $1.5 million bond.