Man attacked in College Station while taking out trash

College Station police say a man was attacked Friday afternoon at an apartment complex while he was taking out trash.

It happened just after 1:00 p.m. at a complex in the 1500 block of Harvey Road near Highway 6 across from the mall.

The victim advised that he was placing an old mattress in a trash receptacle when he was attacked from behind. He was struck behind his right ear and knocked to the ground, said police.

The suspect then took the victim’s wallet and fled the scene. Officers were unable to locate the suspect in the area.

The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

This case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division and please call 979-764-3600 with any information involving this incident.