Local man builds railroad replica of hometown from the 1940s

A Milam County resident is preserving the history of his hometown through a to-scale 1940s-era railroad replica.

John Johnson's 18x40 foot Old Town Cameron exhibit resides at the town's Milam County Railroad Museum.

Mr. Johnson, along with his wife, spent over 40 years building the replica from the buildings, the snapshots of people living in the town, and of course the train.

When he first started building it, he says it was just a hobby because of his love for trains and his hometown. He first built the town's train depot that would lead to his magnificent creation.

His favorite thing that he built was the Milam County Courthouse that still stands just outside of the museum.

He still adds to the exhibit to this day.

The museum contains not only the model of Cameron but other Milam County railroad history displays and artifacts from times gone by.

Guests who visit the museum can operate the model trains.

The museum is located at 101 West Main Street, downtown Cameron. They are opened Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm.

