Man caught on camera stealing mail, packages from mailboxes

A man was seen on security footage driving down Butler Ridge Drive in College Station, snatching packages and mail out of resident’s mailboxes.

Hayley Brawley ordered a Christmas gift for her husband, Zachary, but the package never showed up. Records said the package was delivered, so they thought maybe it got lost; security footage proved otherwise.

“We saw on footage there was a man in a Chevy truck; he drove up and just took the package right on out of the mailbox,” said Hayley Brawley. “He continued down the street, pulling open other people’s mailboxes and taking whatever he decided to take out of them.”

Zachary Brawley said this could make it difficult to enjoy the holidays.

“You know it’s just annoying because this time of year, people want to be happy,” said Brawley. “People want a good Christmas, and you can’t have that if people are stealing all your Christmas presents right out from under you.”

KBTX Legal Analyst Shane Phelps said a new bill that was passed in Texas could mean bad news for the thief.

“So with this new Porch Piracy statute, if they steal more than ten pieces of mail from different addresses, that’s the important part, then it could be a felony, and it goes up the felony ladder,” said Phelps.

The new law can convict a porch pirate of a felony if the thief steals mail from more than ten different people, or intentionally steals mail from the elderly or disabled.

“There are more important things that people get stolen than what I had stolen, so I think it’s a very important law that’s been passed,” said Brawley.

Brawley said he wants the man to get caught, but mostly, he wants his package.

“You know if we could get our package back, that would be nice too,” said Brawley.

College Station Police Department has not fond the man yet but urges you to reach out if you have any additional information.