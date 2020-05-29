Man charged with manslaughter after police say he struck pedestrian with vehicle

A Bryan man is facing a manslaughter charge after hitting a person with his vehicle in the overnight hours Friday morning.

Colten Dean Mushinski, 20, is being charged with manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

At approximately 2 a.m. Friday, College Station police investigators say Mushinski called 9-1-1 to say that his girlfriend had been hanging on to his vehicle when he began driving. He said she had been "run over."

When officers arrived on the scene in the 2300 block of Trace Meadows, they reported finding a critically injured female in the road. The victim was taken to the hospital, where police say she was pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m.

The victim has been identified as Seana Reagan Michaela Mitchell, 19, from Bryan.

Investigators determined that Mushinski was driving the truck and arrested him for driving while intoxicated. He was also charged with manslaughter because according to the probable cause statement "he was found to have driven his truck in close proximity to the pedestrian in a manner that led to him striking her or driving over her."