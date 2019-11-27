Man facing multiple charges after scuffle inside local department store

College Station police arrested a man Wednesday on multiple charges including robbery following an incident at a department store.

Just before 3:00 p.m. officers were called to Kohl's on Texas Avenue and inside they located Clifton Leon Benford, Jr., 32, of College Station.

Police said Benford was tased after he began fighting with police and a loss prevention employee inside the store. After the scuffle, police said they found Benford was in possession of property stolen. He is also accused of tossing a bag of drugs into a trash can inside the store.

Benford is charged with 2nd-degree Robbery, Tampering with Evidence, Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Search and Evading Arrest.

The loss prevention store employee received minor injuries during the arrest, said police in a news release Wednesday evening.

A second suspect with Benford fled the store as officers arrived and was not arrested.