Man found with 4,000 child porn images convicted by Grimes County jury

A Grimes County man was found guilty Friday on 10 counts of possession of child pornography on his cell phone.

Wade Harrell Thomson will be sentenced at a future date by 12th District Court Judge Donald Kraemer.

Thomson was arrested in January 2015 after he was stopped by a Grimes County deputy near Roans Prairie. During that stop, a deputy found an estimated 4,000 pornographic images on Thomson's cell phone.

Investigators were able to go through the phone after obtaining a search warrant.

A jury on Friday found him guilty after an hour of deliberation.

"The jurors hearing this case convicted a pedophile. Thomson's vile conduct was uncovered because law enforcement did their job. Our office will seek a prison sentence to remove this defendant from the community. I am grateful to each of the law enforcement agencies who helped make this prosecution possible," said District Attorney Andria Bender.

Assistant District Attorney Courtney Cain, Assistant District Attorney Robin Whitney, and Investigator John Wren made up the trial team for this case.

District Attorney investigator Marc Payne, Grimes County Sheriff's Office Investigator Blake Baldobino, Homeland Security Special Agent Jeff Chappell and Brazos County Deputy Daniel Wagnon also assisted with the case.