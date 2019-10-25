Man get 10 years in prison for pressuring woman into prostitution

A Bryan man will spend 10 years in prison for pressuring a woman into prostitution.

Marcus Ealoms, 35, pleaded guilty in the 361st District Court Friday. Prosecutors say he pressured a woman into prostitution using threats and economic controls.

A Crime Stoppers tip led police to a motel room and a woman. Ealoms ID was found inside and the woman's phone had messages from him, demanding to know where she was and how much she was charging.

Even after being arrested, officials say Ealoms was calling the woman from jail and pressuring her into more prostitution. The police department is offering the woman resources to escape prostitution.

Ealoms was sentenced to 10 years in prison for promoting prostitution. He is currently on parole for selling drugs. He also pleaded guilty and got one year in state jail for evading arrest.