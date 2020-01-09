Man gets 45 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child

A Hillister man will spend the next 45 years in prison after being convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

Kevin Deggs, 40, was sentenced Wednesday in the 272nd District Court. The jury deliberated for about an hour, according to the Brazos County District Attorney's office.

According to prosecutors, in September 2016, a 12-year-old Tyler County girl reported to authorities that Deggs assaulted her. Six months later, in 2017, an 11-year-old Brazos County girl told her mother that Deggs touched her inappropriately.

Both counties agreed that Brazos County would take the lead in prosecuting. Both girls testified against Deggs, as well as a woman who was assaulted by him in 1998.

Deggs will serve his sentence with no possibility for parole.