Man hired hitman, who hired hitman, who hired hitman, who hired hitman, who hired hitman, who snitched

What started out as a simple murder-for-hire scheme landed Tan Youhui and five would-be hitmen in prison.

A court in China’s Guangxi region said Tan wanted to eliminate a business rival, named Wei, after Wei filed a lawsuit against Tan’s company over a development project, CNN reported.

So in October 2013, Tan offered Xi Guangan $282,600 to kill Wei.

Xi pocketed half of the money and used the other half to task Mo Tianxiang with Wei’s murder. Xi offered Mo $141,300 for his labor.

Following his predecessor’s lead, Mo kept some of the money and offered the job to Yang Kangsheng. Mo was to pay Yang $38,100 upfront and an additional $70,000 once the deed was done.

Once again, the job passed to another. This time, Yang Kangsheng offered to pay Yang Guangsheng $28,200 upfront, and another $70,000 once Wei was dead.

By the time the job reached Ling Xiansi, the payout had dwindled down to $14,100.

Ling ultimately chickened out. But instead of hiring another hitman to do his dirty work, he contacted Wei and spilled the beans.

Ling told Wei a series of hitmen had been hired and planning his demise for more than six months. They agreed to fake Wei’s death and send photos up the chain of command until it reached Tan.

But while Tan reviewed pictures of Wei all tied up, Wei reported the whole thing to police.

Authorities charged Tan and the five hitmen with intentional homicide.

On Oct. 17, the hitmen found out they will only spend the next two to four years locked up. But because he initiated the murder plot, the court sentenced Tan to five years in prison.

