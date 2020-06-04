Man hit by unknown vehicle in Downtown Bryan dies from injuries

A man that was hit by an unknown vehicle in Downtown Bryan on Wednesday morning has died from his injuries, according to police.

The victim, Peter Cohen, 49, from Bryan, died at CHI St. Joseph Hospital on Wednesday evening. Bryan police released this information on Thursday.

Cohen was found around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after a hit-and-run accident that occurred downtown at William J. Bryan Parkway and N. Bryan Ave.

Investigators with Bryan police are working to figure out who hit Cohen.

If you know anything or have surveillance video between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m., please call Bryan police at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).