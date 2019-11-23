Man identified in death investigation in Caldwell

Investigators have released the name of the man who was found dead inside a vehicle near the Walmart parking lot in Caldwell.

Officers said there was no sign of foul play in the death of Dan Sturgill, Jr. He was 50-years-old.

He was found dead inside a vehicle Wednesday morning. Caldwell Police said two dogs in the SUV were also found and are ok.

His body has been sent for autopsy and the results should take about two to three months.

He was from Liberty Hill, northwest of Austin.

