A man is in custody after breaking into a College Station apartment early Monday morning.

Police say it happened just before 4:30 a.m. They received a call about a man who broke in through a bedroom window at an Autumn Circle apartment and was still inside.

When police arrived, they arrested Cordell Robertson, 21, without incident. No one was injured.

Robertson is charged with burglary of a habitation. His bond is set at $10,000.