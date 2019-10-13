Do you know him? Man leaves injured dog on front porch at local home

A local family is asking for help identifying a man who left an injured dog on their doorstep in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 12.

"I walked out at 8 a.m. and found the puppy in a blanket on my front porch," said Lisa Garcia. "I didn't know where it came from, so I checked my Ring Doorbell Camera and that's when we saw a man dropping the dog off around 5:30 a.m."

The video shows the man placing the dog and the blanket on the porch then walking away. The dog is then seen attempting to follow him.

Her home is near Turkey Creek Road and Finfeather Drive. Garcia says the dog's right front leg was broken, so she immediately notified the city of Bryan's Animal Control for help. Officers said they were taking to dog to a vet to be checked out.

If you know anything about this or who the person is in the video, you are asked to contact Bryan Police at 979-361-3888.

