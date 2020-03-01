Man on motorcycle seriously injured in crash

Bryan police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left a man in critical condition.

The following news release was sent to KBTX on Sunday evening:

"On February 29, 2020, at 8:00 pm Officers responded to the 3500 block of Thornberry for a major accident.

A motorcycle traveling northbound lost control and left the roadway throwing the driver. The driver, a 29-year-old male of Bryan, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital.

He was later flown to Scott & White in Temple and is listed in critical condition."

No other details were immediately available.

