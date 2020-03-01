Man on motorcycle seriously injured in crash

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX)- Bryan police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left a man in critical condition.
The following news release was sent to KBTX on Sunday evening:
"On February 29, 2020, at 8:00 pm Officers responded to the 3500 block of Thornberry for a major accident.
A motorcycle traveling northbound lost control and left the roadway throwing the driver. The driver, a 29-year-old male of Bryan, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital.
He was later flown to Scott & White in Temple and is listed in critical condition."
No other details were immediately available.