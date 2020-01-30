Man pleads guilty to murder after deadly drug deal

The Brazos County District Attorney's Office says a man has pleaded guilty to murder charges in connection with a deadly drug deal in 2018.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Escue says David Joshua Edwards, 21, of Bryan will be sentenced on Feb. 4.

Edwards plead guilty to murder Nov. 27 for a shooting in June 2018 on Sara Drive in College Station.

The district attorney's office says Edwards will be sentenced to 45 years in prison.

He is the fourth suspect connected to the crime that claimed the life of Kolten Howell, 19, of College Station.

Also arrested and charged with aggravated robbery are Michael Comeaux, Deandre Lamar Lewis-Hudgen, and Dashawn Michael Taylor.

Police say the suspects were attempting to take a felony amount of illegal drugs from Howell's home when the shooting happened.

Edwards is the only suspect to be charged with murder.