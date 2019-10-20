Man pulls gun in College Station road rage incident

Police in College Station arrested a man Sunday for pulling a gun on a driver.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Holleman South.

During the subsequent investigation, officers learned the following:

While traveling in the area, a male driver of a Ford F250, identified as 24-year-old Charles Schaefer, and a male driver of a motorcycle engaged in a verbal altercation over one another’s driving behavior. While stopped at the Harvey Mitchell Parkway/Holleman South intersection, Schaefer retrieved a handgun and pointed it at the male driver of the motorcycle, putting him in fear for his life. Schaefer attempted to leave the scene, but the driver of the motorcycle followed and was able to maintain visual until the arrival of officers.

Schaefer was subsequently arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

