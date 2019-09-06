Man recovering after being struck in head by bowling ball

A bowling ball to the head during a fight at a bowling alley in the Chicago area put a man in a coma.

A bowling ball to the head during a fight at a bowling alley in the Chicago area put a man in a coma. His mother is demanding justice. (Source: WBBM/Instagram/Broadcastify/CNN)

Now his mother wants justice.

Video shows the fight inside Town Hall Bowl in Cicero on Wednesday night, during which someone violently hurled a bowling ball, hitting Tamekio Williams’ 28-year-old son Damante Williams in the head.

"Everybody knows a bowling ball is very heavy, so why would you throw it at someone's head deliberately?" she said.

Damante Williams was placed in a medically induced coma at Loyola University Medical Center. His mother said he came out of the coma Friday morning, and has been improving.

The owner of Town Hall Bowl said security was in place and that the fight was isolated.

Cicero police said nobody from the bowling alley called 911. Instead, someone ran outside and flagged down an officer.

"To my understanding he didn't even know these people, so why would you hit somebody with a bowling ball in the head?" Tamekio Williams said.

Williams said the brawl was sparked after her son bumped into someone.

“And then someone came up from behind him when the security guard was holding him and threw a bowling ball and hit his head,” she said. “Just bring this person to justice.”

Police have released a surveillance photo of the man wanted for questioning in the attack.

They said the man took off in a 2018 Range Rover with Wisconsin license plate AFS3400. Authorities are still searching for him.

