College Station man arrested for pulling knife during early morning fight

A College Station man has been arrested after police say he attacked someone with a knife.

It happened shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning on the 300 block of South College Avenue in College Station.

Police say two friends were walking through a parking lot when one of them jokingly used a derogatory term.

According to police, Jon Thompson, 22, overheard the comment and believed it was directed toward him. That's when police say he drew a knife and attacked one of the men who defended himself.

Officers arrived while the pair were still fighting.

Thompson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.