Man rescued from burning SUV near RELLIS campus

A man is lucky to be alive after someone pulled him from his burning SUV Wednesday morning.

Fire consumed an SUV early Wednesday morning on SH 47 near the RELLIS campus. Video courtesy: Jessica Salazar

It happened around 6:00 a.m. on Highway 47 near the RELLIS campus. Witnesses tell KBTX the driver was rescued from the burning vehicle after it hit a culvert and rolled over.

The 31-year-old driver was already out of the vehicle by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. He was rushed to CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan with non-life threatening injuries, according to Bryan Fire Chief Randy McGregor.

The victim told police he fell asleep while driving.

A police spokeswoman said he was issued three citations including one for failing to maintain a single lane, another for having no vehicle insurance and one for having an invalid driver's license.