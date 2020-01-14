Man robbed in parking lot of Bryan convenience store

A man says he was robbed at knifepoint Monday night in the parking lot of a convenience store in Bryan.

It happened at 2626 Finfeather Road near Peppertree Drive at 11:06 p.m.

The victim said he was in the parking lot of the store when someone approached him with the knife, demanded money, then ran away from the area.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).