Man goes to hospital following shooting at Bryan apartment complex

Bryan police say a man went to a hospital following a shooting on Sunday night at an apartment complex.

It happened at 4302 College Main Street in Bryan, KBTX has confirmed.

At the time of this report, police said nobody was in custody.

They also said there is no reason to believe the general public is in any danger which suggests police don't believe this was a random act of violence.

Neighbors said they heard at least three gunshots during the incident.

Officers tell News 3's Kendall Hogan that the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was able to drive himself to the hospital.

Photos from the scene show at least one apartment with shattered glass and broken window blinds, but it's unclear if the victim was shot inside an apartment or outside in the parking lot.