Man sentenced to 15 years for pursuit that ended in fiery crash

On Monday, Steven Benefield, 35, was sentenced to 15 years for evading arrest with a vehicle and bail jumping.

On Jan. 28, 2019, the Grimes County Sheriff's office responded to reports of a man making threats towards a woman. The man, later identified as Benefield, fled the scene on a motorcycle before the deputies arrived.

While en route to the incident, Benefield was spotted on Highway 30 heading westbound. Deputies initiated a traffic stop. Benefield accelerated away and a pursuit began lasting over 29 miles.

As the pursuit went on, weather caused both Benefield and the deputy in pursuit to lose control of their vehicles.

The deputy's vehicle caught fire due to hydroplaning off the road, going airborne and striking a tree. The deputy was able to climb out of the vehicle to safety. The deputy was hospitalized and has since made a full recovery.

Benefield suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody for evading arrest.

On Oct. 8, 2019, a jury trial began for the pursuit. On the second day, Benefield failed to return to court as he was out on bond. The court continued and he was found guilty.

On Feb. 21, 2020, the Grimes County Sheriff's office took Benefield into custody after receiving multiple tips on his location.

Benefield has been sentenced to 15 years for each case. The time has been ordered to run concurrently.

