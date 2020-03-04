Man sentenced to 16 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

On Mar. 3, a Bryan man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 10 years for burglary of a habitation and deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.

All the charges of Evan Harris, 32, were from a single incident that occurred at an apartment of an individual that Harris knew in College Station on May 18, 2019. Harris went to the apartment and knocked on the door. When the door was opened, Harris found an additional person in the apartment, forced his way in and assaulted the individual.

Harris then went to his car, retrieved a rifle and fired four shots at the victim but missed. He fled the scene and was apprehended minutes later in his home by local law enforcement.

When his car was searched, officers found the rifle, two magazines and more than 20 rounds of ammunition.

Harris pled guilty to all charges and asked for probation from the Judge. Instead, the prosecutors presented Harris’s prior criminal history of three convictions for assault, convictions for theft, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana. He must serve a minimum of half of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

