Man sentenced to 30 years for 2015 College Station shooting

A Brazos County jury convicted Joshua Morales, 33, of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a 2015 College Station shooting. Morales was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Morales, a member of the Latin Kings gang, and two other men approached the victim on Nov. 1, 2015. Morales and the victim exchanged words when Morales pulled a gun. The victim began to run when Morales fired three shots and missed.

College Station police quickly responded after witnesses saw Morales run away on foot still carrying the gun. Within moments, police pulled over the vehicle Morales and the two other men arrived in.

During the punishment phase of the trial, Morales’s extensive criminal history was presented. Morales has been convicted of four counts of burglary of a habitation and one count of attempted burglary of a habitation.

During probation, Morales convicted another burglary and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Normally, a sentence for aggravated assault is 20 years, but due to Morales's criminal history, the sentence was enhanced.

