Man sentenced to 70 years in prison for vicious stabbing

Wakeem Mathis Jr., 34, has been found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Brazos County jury on Jan. 8. Mathis was sentenced to 70 years in prison.

Mathis attacked a man with a knife at a Bryan apartment complex on Apr. 11, 2018. Bryan police responded to the scene and found the victim with multiple stab wounds. The responding officers performed emergency life-saving measures on the victim before he was sent to CHI St. Joseph Regional hospital. The victim was then placed in a medically induced coma to treat his injuries.

Large amounts of blood covered the apartment where the crime occurred.

Following a trail of blood from the crime scene, police found Mathis in his home with two cuts caused by stabbing the victim.

Mathis’ prior criminal history includes harboring a runaway, possession of a controlled substance and two instances of assault – family violence. He is also affiliated with a criminal street gang.