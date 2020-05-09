Man shot after confrontation on Texas Avenue in Bryan

One man was shot after a confrontation outside a Bryan business on Texas Avenue Saturday.

According to police, the suspect and the victim knew each other and pulled into a business' parking lot in the 1400 block of Texas Avenue around noon. That's when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the abdomen. Authorities say a passerby saw what happened and pulled out her concealed carry weapon to protect the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital for surgery.

The suspect is not in custody but he is not considered a danger to the public. Authorities are working to track him down.