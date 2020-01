A man is spending the first day of 2020 recovering from a knife attack in the Northgate district on New Year's Eve.

According to College Station police, the victim was a Northgate when he was attacked by someone else with a knife. He was cut on his face and back.

The victim ended up getting back to his house before being taken to a local hospital later.

Investigators don't know who the attacker is and are asking anyone with information to call them at 979-764-3600.