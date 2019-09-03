Man wanted for hit-and-run crash that killed woman and her unborn child

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in capturing a man wanted for a hit-and-run crash near Hempstead that killed a woman and her unborn child.

Authorities are searching for Angel Aviles-Perez, 37, of Sealy, who is wanted on felony charges of Manslaughter and Failure to Stop and Render Aid.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon on FM 359, south of FM 3346. This is in the Pine Island area of Waller County south of the city of Hempstead.

Deputies say a 2006 Cadillac CTS, driven by Aviles-Perez, was traveling south on FM 359 over the posted speed limit when he hit the back of a 2001 Buick Century, which was parked on the southbound shoulder and performing motorist assistance.

The Buick then struck the rear of a 2012 Honda Accord that was also assisting, which then hit the rear of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata that was disabled on the shoulder.

The driver of the Buick was identified as 34-year-old Latrice Frederick of Katy, who was taken by a medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Frederick and her unborn child were both pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two others in the Buick, 52-year-old Terry Frederick and 48-year-old Daniel Williams, both of Brookshire, were also injured. Frederick was taken by a medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann in Houston, while Williams was taken by Waller County EMS to Memorial Hermann in Katy.

The drivers of the Honda and Hyundai, 49-year-old Sharon Williams and 26-year-old Danesha Williams, both of Hempstead, were taken by Waller County EMS to CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan.

Aviles-Perez was last seen fleeing on foot west of the crash scene, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He is between 5'5" and 5'11" tall and approximately 160 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact the DPS office in Hempstead at 979-826-7647, or DPS Pierce at 979-541-4595