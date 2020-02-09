Man wanted for seriously injuring child has a violent past

The man wanted for seriously hurting a 12-year-old child early Sunday morning has a violent past, according to records.

In August 2010, KBTX reported on the arrest of Jamarious Javar Davis.

Bryan police said he placed his ex-girlfriend's car on a set of railroad tracks near 28th Street and FM 2818, causing a train to hit and total the vehicle.

Police said Davis took off with the car and dragged his ex-girlfriend and another man as he drove away. Both victims suffered minor injuries as a result of what happened. The theft occurred after Davis threatened the woman with a brick during a child custody dispute.

Davis was first booked into the Brazos County Detention Center in 2008 on charges of burglary of a habitation and having no valid identification.

In February 2017, Davis was arrested on criminal mischief charges. He was arrested a month later on a parole violation, according to online jail records.

Davis was arrested Sunday on charges of seriously injuring a 12-year-old child at a College Station motel. He was found hiding inside an attic in the 4100 block of College Main.

The search for Davis on Sunday prompted a two-hour shelter-in-place for residents in that area.