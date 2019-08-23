Man who stabbed roommate sentenced to 25 years

Christopher Jones, 33, was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a jury on Thursday after that jury found him guilty of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

In April of 2018, Bryan Police Department officers responded to a 911 call concerning a stabbing in the 1100 Block of Turkey Creek Road in Bryan.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim to have two stab wounds, one to the left forearm and one to the left side of his chest. Both wounds were actively bleeding when police arrived.

Medics treated the victim at the scene and then transported him to the hospital. The victim reported to officers that Jones, his roommate, attacked him in their home with a butcher knife without provocation.

During the incident, the victim fell into a bathtub, where he was able to kick Jones in the chest and stop the attack. The victim then escaped the house and called 911.

When officers arrived, they found Jones outside the home with an injury to his hand that was caused as he was stabbing the victim. Officers also observed the victim’s bloody footprint on Jones’ chest.

Police arrested Jones and charged him with Aggravated Assault. Jones faced a punishment range of five years to life in prison. Jones had a prior conviction for Aggravated Robbery from 2011 out of Harris County.

In that case, Jones received a seven-year prison sentence after he stole a vehicle from a man at knifepoint at a Houston gas station.

This case was investigated by the Bryan Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Cahal McColgan and Amy Eades.

“This defendant has shown he is a danger to acquaintances and strangers alike. The jury in this case protected our community from a violent repeat offender.” - Cahal McColgan and Amy Eades, Assistant District Attorneys