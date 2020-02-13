Infant, two others seriously injured in major crash on local highway.

Troopers say three people were seriously hurt after a semi slammed into two vehicles on I-45 in Walker County on Thursday.
Updated: Thu 3:43 PM, Feb 13, 2020

WALKER COUNTY, Tex. (KBTX)- Three people, including an infant, are all in serious condition following a multi-vehicle crash on I-45 in Walker County.

It happened early Thursday afternoon near mile marker 128 between Madisonville and Huntsville.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said an 18-wheeler struck two vehicles that were stopped in the southbound lanes due to a previous crash.

A 27-year-old woman and 4 month-old were transported by air ambulance to Memorial Herman Downtown in Houston.

A 34-year-old man was transported by ground ambulance to a Conroe hospital.

Troopers said all victims were in serious condition.

 