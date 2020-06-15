Advertisement

Manufacturer recalls over 40,000 pounds of ground beef due to E. coli concerns

The raw beef products are marked with the establishment number &amp;ldquo;EST. 46841&amp;Prime; and were shipped to retail locations nationwide. (Source: CNN/file)
The raw beef products are marked with the establishment number &amp;ldquo;EST. 46841&amp;Prime; and were shipped to retail locations nationwide. (Source: CNN/file) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lakeside Refrigerated Services is recalling nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a

.

The raw beef products are marked with the establishment number “EST. 46841″ and were shipped to retail locations nationwide, according to the FSIS statement. It said no confirmed illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported.

FSIS announced that the possible contamination was discovered during routine testing.

A list of the recalled products include:

- 1-lb. vacuum packages containing “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.

- 1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.

- 3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.

- 1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.

- 4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.

- 1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.

- 1-lb. vacuum packages containing “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.

FSIS urged those who purchased any of the items listed not to consume them.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Movies

Academy delays 2021 Oscars ceremony because of coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
For the fourth time in its history, the Oscars are being postponed.

National

CDC director urges Americans to get flu vaccine during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Experts continue warning about the devastating effects of a second wave of coronavirus cases, but a top U.S. health official says it will be even worse if Americans don’t get a flu shot.

News

First lady announces youth art project on women’s suffrage

Updated: 3 hours ago
The project, “Building the Movement: America's Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women's Suffrage," will showcase artwork by students in grades three to 12 from all U.S. states and territories.

News

Ezekiel Elliott, other NFL players test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys player, Ezekiel Elliott, tests positive for coronavirus.

National

US revokes emergency use of malaria drugs for fighting coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
US revokes emergency use of malaria drugs for fighting coronavirus

Latest News

Education

Texas A&M System Regents create $100 million scholarship fund in efforts to “make the A&M System look like Texas”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The scholarship was made with the goal to make the A&M System's universities better reflect the state’s demographics.

News

18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

News

24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy, closes 100 gyms

Updated: 4 hours ago
About 300 of the 24 Hour Fitness clubs will remain as the company comes of out of bankruptcy.

News

Two shot at Hearne apartment complex

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
Two people have been shot at an apartment complex in Hearne, according to police.

News

Salvation Army leadership reflects on four years, says goodbye to BCS

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Capts. Paul and Analese Ryerson have been the commanding officers of the local Salvation Army, bringing in record fundraising years and new programs.

National

Senate GOP to restrict police choke holds in emerging bill

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Driven by a rare urgency, Senate Republicans are poised to unveil an extensive package of policing changes that includes new restrictions on police choke holds and other practices as President Donald Trump signals his support following the mass demonstrations over the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans.