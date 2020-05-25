Many pools still closed for Memorial Day

The Memorial Day holiday looks different this year due to COVID-19. Many families typically flock to swimming pools for the unofficial start of summer.

Some neighborhood and area pools have reopened, but others are still closed due to Coronavirus concerns.

The CDC has said there is no evidence COVID-19 can spread in the water at pools, hot tubs or water playgrounds. City and neighborhood pools alike though are still looking at their plans on how to manage social distancing and other precautionary rules.

Kristie Krozier and her family were enjoying the Castle Rock Neighborhood Pool on Memorial Day. The pool opened on May 8 at 25% capacity.

“We’re kind of hanging out at the pool swimming. We might grill out at the house later," said Crozier.

A sign outside limited visits to two hours and people are encouraged to practice social distancing.

"We've been working on teaching my niece how to swim and so it’s really helpful if you are able to have a pool to work on that," said Crozier. "There can't be more than 36 people at a time... I really respect it and we’re glad that everybody's able to have the same amount of chance at a time," she said.

Many other neighborhood pools from Copperfield to Castlegate II remain closed. Emerald Forest's Neighborhood Pool is also closed. Leadership there said board members are still working on a reopening timeline.

At noon Monday, The Bear X Daycation Resort started hosting a Memorial Day celebration also at reduced capacity. They had signs on the sidewalk encouraging people to space themselves while waiting in line. They were able to re-open their pool earlier this month.

"We have people that are constantly sanitizing the venue anywhere that your hands are going to touch just to be as safe as possible," said Heath Phillips, BearX Daycation Resort CEO. "Once you’re in the water you know I mean trying to keep distance we’re not enforcing that. We’re educating people and it's up to the individual to really kind of maintain that," he said.

Phillips said he encourages visitors to come to their resort when people feel comfortable doing so. It is for adults 18 and up.

"Our capacity’s about 2,000 but we’re actually under about 15 percent capacity. We're allowed to have up to 25% but just because of the size of the venue we’re even restraining it further than that," he said.

“It feels like it’s going back to normal pretty quick which is good the economy reopening is good you know. Hope it keeps progressing and you know everything gets better and people stay safe," said Cody Walston, a College Station resident visiting the BearX Daycation Resort.

Other guests said they were eager to get back to regular activities.

"I think so, I think so, yeah a lot of people have been sheltered for so long and not really much to so yeah we're ready to get out support local businesses, business owners and get back to a normal schedule somewhat," said Hollie Keeton of College Station.

Changes pool-goers say they'll go with the flow with.

"They’ve distanced the chairs and everything set out apart and we haven't had any concerns being out here," said Crozier.

College Station park officials have said they hope to reopen Adamson Lagoon on July 6. The City of Bryan said they do not have a target date yet for their pools.