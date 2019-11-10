Marines celebrate 244th birthday at local birthday dinner

The United States Marine Corps’ 244th Birthday Dinner was held Sunday night at Messina Hof Winery & Resort in Bryan.

The event included Lieutenant Colonel Russell McGee who retired after serving 22 years; he is now a professor in the Biological and Agricultural Engineering Department at Texas A&M.

There was also a missing man table, cake cutting ceremony, and the Marine cadence.

The Marine Corps Birthday Dinner is celebrated every year on November 10. The service was established on this day in 1775 and it's believed that the first official Marine Corps Birthday Ball was held in 1952 in Philadephia.