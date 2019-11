Martha's Bloomers is showing its appreciation for its customers with the 19th Annual Holiday in the Garden.

The customer-appreciation event is Friday, November 22 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

There will be live music, shopping, beer samples, and free appetizers prepared by Chef Chris of Cafe M Bloomers.

Canned goods and cash donations will be accepted for the Grimes County Food Pantries.

For more information or to RSVP, visit marthasbloomers.com.