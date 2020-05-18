Massage, tattoo, other personal-care services can resume immediately

Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday the next phase of reopening businesses across the state.

Effective immediately, massage establishments, electrolysis, waxing, tattoo studios, piercing studios, and hair loss treatment services may resume.

There should be at least six feet of social distancing between operating work stations, according to guidance from the state. Appointments should be scheduled ahead of time and walk-in clients should wait either in their own cars or outside with at least six feet of separation between individuals.

Clients should not bring extra people to the appointment, such as children.

Businesses are encouraged to post a sign at the entrance to the establishment with a phone number that walk-in clients should call to schedule an appointment when they arrive.

Other minimum standard health protocols include:

-Remove all unnecessary items such as magazines from the lobby or waiting area.

-Contactless payment is encouraged. Where not available, contact should be minimized.

-Do not provide services to a client if you have reason to believe that they are sick or have a contagious condition.

Signs should be posted at each entrance and at eye-level at stations notifying clients that people with symptoms of COVID-19 or who have recently been exposed to someone with symptoms must reschedule their appointment.

If possible, provide face coverings for clients. All clients should wash their hands upon entering the establishment and before each treatment.

Face masks or fabric face coverings should always be worn by employers, employees, contractors, and clients while inside the establishment, even if individuals are practicing social distancing.

Providers should wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds prior to providing services if gloves are not worn while providing services.

Use disposable supplies to keep from having to handle and disinfect multi-use supplies. Use disposable towels when possible and dispose of them after use.