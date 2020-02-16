Matthew Gaines student art exhibit continues inside Memorial Student Center

To honor the strides that Matthew Gaines made to Texas A&M University, the Memorial Student Center Visual Arts Committee and the Matthew Gaines Initiative is hosting an exhibit in the Reynolds Gallery from January 14 – February 29, 2020.

Since 1994 several active groups of students at Texas A&M have campaigned to memorialize Gaines and the 12th Texas Legislature on the campus. This exhibit highlights his life and legacy, as well as the student initiative.

Organizers are hoping to raise enough money to erect a statue of Gaines on the campus.

To learn more about the exhibit visit here to get more information from the Matthew Gaines Initiative.

You can also learn more about Gaines by visiting this page.