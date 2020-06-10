Matthew Gains Initiative inching closer to $350k goal for statue

There are more than 30 sculptures on display across the campus of Texas A&M University that have some sort of tie to the university's history.

The Matthew Gains Initiative has been working for years to raise $350,000 to add one more statue to that list. Gains was a former slave, the state's first black state senator from Washington County, and instrumental in passing legislation that secured the land grant for what would become Texas A&M.

"I think it's great that we're able to recognize the founds, those who are involved with the Aggie founding story even if that person is a person of color or a black man specifically," said Erica Pauls, Matthew Gains Initiative president.

Pauls says the money will go towards creating, placing, and maintenance of the statue. She says it's a hefty price but worth it to educate future students.

"I think his story of perseverance and a story of really going through all the challenges he faces along with other black people at the time, and he was still able to do such great things towards the founding of Texas A&M," said Pauls.

The Matthew Gains Initiative has $150,000 left to go before accomplishing their goal. Pauls says recent events have brought to light why this initiative has been important for years.

"Now we're really trying to reaffirm people that this is a reality and this is something that is going to happen on campus," said Pauls.

All statues on campus are the responsibility of the University Art Galleries. KBTX is waiting for a response from the director on how much the statues around campus cost, what the upkeep costs are, and what the process is to bring a new statue to campus.

