May at a glance: Warmer, more daylight, storm season continues

Turning the page into May can come with storms, unseasonable cold, warmth, and/or plenty of humidity. This time around, May starts relatively quietly, but on the warmer side of average.

As you'd probably guess, we see a big jump in afternoon highs by the end of the month, but what always grabs my attention this time of year - overnight lows rise to near 70 by the end of the month - and we don't go back below 70 until mid-September. We have the Gulf of Mexico to thank for that! The gulf wins a lot more often than colder, continental airmasses for the next four months.

We're gaining daylight, too! By the end of May, we'll have right at fourteen hours of daylight, with the sun not setting until almost 8:30pm right before the first of June. If you're a summer/outdoors in the evening lover, this is probably music to your ears!

Severe Weather : May isn't so much a peak of severe weather as it is a general continuation of severe weather season for the Brazos Valley.

Above is a very general severe weather probability map for certain points through the next couple months, produced based on severe weather reports over 1982-2011 time period.

There are a few conclusions to draw from this map, but the most obvious for the Brazos Valley is that severe weather doesn't necessarily become more frequent for the Brazos Valley, but we keep the frequency pretty constant throughout the month of May on average, while areas to our north and west typically see more severe weather throughout the month of May, especially toward the end. This general northward migration of severe weather continues throughout the summer, where we then focus on extreme heat and tropical weather over severe storms.

This graphic should be updated to include data from 1990-2020 within the next year or two.

What about this month? : In terms of temperature, we're off an running with above average temperatures to start May, especially by early next week. But there are some indications that we'll climb back down to average, or even below average, as we approach Mothers Day.

The biggest thing we'll need to fine tune about that forecast is whether we'll keep with the "zonal" jetstream flow over our area, or if we can actually get a cold front to slip down into our area and bring some rain and cooler temps by the middle of next week. Stay tuned, and enjoy May!