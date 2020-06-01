May by the numbers in the Brazos Valley

April in the Brazos Valley settled up about normal for around here.

May followed suit and did just about the same.

When it came to temperatures, May brought more above-average afternoon highs to Bryan-College Station than below-average ones. That said, those above days were not significantly warmer than what the 30-year-average suggests them to be.

In the end, May 2020 finished with an average temperature -- highs and low considered -- of 76.5°. The past 30 years of weather tells us our temperature by the end of the month should be: 76.2°. All in, all done, the month ended 0.3° above average.

May brought extremely uneven rainfall to the Brazos Valley. Pockets of the area received anywhere from half to one foot of rain over the past 31 days. Officially, Bryan-College Station collected 4.11" of rain at Easterwood Airport. That will bring the official totals less than 0.10" shy of what is expected in a "typical" May.

For the year, Bryan-College Station is still behind on rainfall by a hair over 1".

Here is a look at April by the numbers:

• Average Temperature: 76.5°

• Degrees Above April's Average Temperature: 8°

• Number of Days Above-Average: 16

• Number of Days Considered Average: 6

• Number of Days Below-Average: 9

• Rainfall Total for the Month: 4.11"

• Rainfall Deficit for the Month: -0.08"

Thanks to an excess of cloud cover, June starts with temperatures about 5° below-average. However, by June 2nd, the area starts a warming trend.

Highs are headed for the mid-90s by week's end.

The Climate Prediction Center gives the area a 30% to 40% chance that temperatures will settle out warmer-than-average over the next 30 days