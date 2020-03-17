Bryan mayor talks local state of disaster and what it means for BCS

Mayor Andrew Nelson and Mayor Karl Mooney have decided the sister cities would declare a local state of disaster due to the public health emergency.

The decision came after the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Brazos County.

The word disaster can be scary but the mayors are using that word to help both cities.

"It just triggers different things in our business continuity, sort of that disaster preparedness plan so we can do the things that we need to do so that we're keeping our citizens safe,” said Mayor Andrew Nelson of Bryan.

Nelson says a disaster declaration gives cities the power to decide who needs medical attention the most.

"We're going to put in protocols. As just one example, protocols where we’re going to ask certain questions and our goal is to not overburden our hospitals,” said Nelson.

It also gives both Bryan and College Station authority to regulate business hours and the amount of people allowed to gather.

