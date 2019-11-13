Mayor Mooney discusses College Station heading into 2020

We're getting close to the end of the year and College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says there's a lot to look forward to in 2020.

There are several big projects that the city is working on, including a new police station.

"We've got some things in the works. We've got a new city police station that's actually taking shape. They're taking the scaffolding away from the front now so the brickwork is in place. So March, come March it will be located there at Dartmouth and Krenek Tap Road," said Mayor Mooney.

There are also plans for a new city hall and sewage improvements across the city.

For more on what to expect next year, watch the video above.