Mayor Mooney talks Midtown development and visit from historic locomotive

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney was on BVTM Wednesday morning to talk about the new changes coming to the new Midtown area and a historic locomotive.

The city is currently working to build a pedestrian bridge behind Baylor Scott & White as well as new walkways and trails. There will also be changes to road names along Rock Prairie Road and William D Fitch located in the Midtown development. Luckily there isn't much development there yet so no business will need to change its address.

The mayor is also excited about a piece of history coming to town. For the second time in as many years, a historic Union Pacific train engine will be traveling through the Brazos Valley.

Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014, which is touring the UP system to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad, will be making stops in Bryan/College Station early November 8 and 9.

The current schedule for 4014 calls for a stop in Navasota the early afternoon of Friday, November 8, and spending the night in Bryan in the area of Wellborn and F&B Roads.

