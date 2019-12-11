College Station mayor calls for local medical examiner's office

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney joined us on Brazos Valley This Morning to talk about the need for a medical examiners office in Brazos County.

The mayor spoke candidly about a personal experience he faced that revealed a troubling issue in the Brazos Valley. Mooney's wife passed away unexpectedly earlier this year.

Brazos County does not have a medical examiners office meaning that when someone needs an autopsy, their body has to be taken to Travis County. The mayor says this creates trouble because the medical report can take up to three months to come back. Travis County's medical examiner serves about 40 counties.

Additionally, funeral homes will send reports to Austin that can take up to a month to process.

Mayor Mooney says it takes a total of four months for the surviving family to receive any type of money from accounts or insurance. This places a lot of debt on families, especially if the person who passed is the main breadwinner.

In 2012 the possibility of opening a medical examiners office was shot down because of financial reasons.

The mayor is now looking ahead to partner up Texas A&M's medical school and local clergy to bring change to the Brazos Valley.