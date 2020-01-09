Pelosi: ‘I know exactly when’ to send Trump impeachment to Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she knows ''exactly when" she’ll be transmitting the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Iran, at his Mar-a-Lago property, Friday. The Senate is awaiting articles of impeachment against the president. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Pelosi on Thursday brushed back Democratic comments that the time has come to start the trial.

The ongoing standoff between Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is turning into a test of wills for the leaders. It’s been three weeks since Trump was impeached.

Pelosi wants clear terms of the trial made public as Democrats demand witnesses. McConnell said there would be no “haggling.”

Under the Constitution, the House oversees impeachment while the Senate oversees any subsequent trial. Lawmakers say the showdown is expected to be resolved this week.

Sen. Cory Booker says an impeachment trial and other pressing issues in Washington could deal a “big, big blow” to his Democratic presidential campaign by keeping him away from Iowa before the Feb. 3 caucuses.

Booker is among five senators seeking the Democratic nomination who face spending the lead-up to the first-in-the-nation caucus as jurors in Trump’s trial.

The challenge for Booker is particularly acute, given that he has struggled to break into the top tier and needs a strong showing in Iowa to keep his campaign going.

The New Jersey senator spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday for its “Ground Game” podcast.

