McDonald's giving back to veterans and active military

On Monday, November 11, all active military and veterans will be honored at all participating South Central Texas area McDonald’s restaurants. By showing proper ID, they will receive a free Breakfast Combo Meal or value meal of their choice.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank the men and women of the U.S. military for their service,” said Ruben Flores, President of the McDonald’s Owner/Operators Association of South Central Texas. “On Veterans Day, we invite area veterans and active-duty military into McDonald’s restaurants for a meal on us as a gesture of our appreciation. We can’t say thank you enough for your service.”

On Friday, November 8, McDonald’s will also be delivering breakfast to two locations on Texas A&M University’s campus in honor of Veterans Day. Breakfast will be served on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

1: The VSO/Money Center

424 Spence Street

1st Floor, Room 106

College Station, TX 77843

2: Veteran Resource & Support Center

Suite L110 at the Lower Level of the MSC

