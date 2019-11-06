McDonald's makes an impact locally and worldwide with three announcements

The heart of McDonald’s is in the families, according to Ronald McDonald. Following that message, the restaurant has released some exciting announcements for families and members of the community.

The Limited-Edition Surprise Happy Meal:

Starting on November 7 through November 11, participating restaurants will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the first-ever Happy Meal. To celebrate, McDonald’s will have a limited-edition Surprise Happy Meal that features a Happy Meal a special toy. “We’ve got the toys from the past 40 years and we found out were the most favorite, and we made replicas of those,” said Ronald McDonald. “So moms and dads and grandparents can share that joy with their kids as well.”

Guests worldwide can collect all 17 toys while supplies last throughout

the weekend-long event. Some of these Happy Meal toys include:

-Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

- Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989

-Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996

- Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997

-My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998

-Furby (Hasbro): 1999

Round-Up:

Local owners and operators of Brazos Valley McDonald’s are giving guests the opportunity to round-up their tabs to the nearest dollar, and the difference in their orders will go towards the Ronald McDonald House Charites both nationally and locally. Whether you order at the drive-through, kiosk, or at the counter, you have the opportunity to participate in the round-up, according to Tanner Williams, Development Manager of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities provide comfort and support to families and sick children when they need it most.

A big part of the Ronald McDonald House Charities are the Ronald McDonald Houses and Ronald McDonald Family Rooms. Locally, there are two Ronald McDonald family rooms, which are located at CHI St. Josephs Health Regional Hospital in Bryan and CHI St. Josephs Health College Station Hospital. According to Williams, these rooms are like mini apartments, and feature bedrooms, full kitchen, bathroom, living room, play area, and more.

For more information on the Ronald McDonald House Charities, see the related links section.

Veterans Day:

On Monday, November 11, veterans and all active military will be honored, with a free value meal of their choice, as thanks for their service.

“Well the Veterans and active duty military give back so much every single day,” said Ronald McDonald. “We wanted to honor them on Veterans Day by doing something for them and giving them a smile as well.”

Additionally, on Friday, November 8, McDonald’s breakfast will be delivered to two locations on the Texas A&M University’s campus in honor of Veterans Day. The breakfast will be served on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

For additional details, see the related links section.